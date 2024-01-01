Menu
<p>Over 14 Years in business,</p><p>--     Fully certified.  </p><p>--     Hybrid  ,~ AWD ,~  sunroof , ~ Leather , ~ Navigation , ~ Camera</p><p>--     Automatic,</p><p> </p><p>--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!</p><p>--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,</p><p>-     Welcome for test drive today !!!</p><p>--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.</p><p> </p><p>---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.</p><p>--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND</p><p>--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.</p><p>---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,</p><p>--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,</p><p>--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!</p><p>--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--     Were located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .</p><p>--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,</p><p>--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -</p><p>--     HAGGLE FREE</p><p>--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering</p>

2010 Lexus RX 450h

298,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
2010 Lexus RX 450h

2010 Lexus RX 450h

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
298,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTJBC1BA0A2026080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 298,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

2010 Lexus RX 450h