$6,988+ tax & licensing
2010 Lincoln MKS
LIMITED
2010 Lincoln MKS
LIMITED
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$6,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,500 KM
Vehicle Description
SUPER LOW KM ! ONLY 118500 KM! TOP OF THE LINE! LIMITED! AWD! AUTO!
LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! PUSH START! PREMIUM
SOUND SYSTEM! BLUETOOTH! HEATED AND COOLED SEAT! REAR SUNSHADE!
AND SO MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! VERY GOOD
BODY AND TIRES! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE
AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING
STORAGE LOTS.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Why Buy New Motors
Email Why Buy New Motors
Why Buy New Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-356-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118