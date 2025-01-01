Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SUPER LOW KM ! ONLY 118500 KM! TOP OF THE LINE! LIMITED! AWD! AUTO! </p><p>LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! PUSH START! PREMIUM </p><p>SOUND SYSTEM! BLUETOOTH! HEATED AND COOLED SEAT! REAR SUNSHADE!</p><p>AND SO MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! VERY GOOD</p><p>BODY AND TIRES! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE</p><p>AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING </p><p>STORAGE LOTS.</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118    647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p>

2010 Lincoln MKS

118,500 KM

Details Description Features

$6,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Lincoln MKS

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
12461464

2010 Lincoln MKS

LIMITED

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

  1. 1745885255
  2. 1745885256
  3. 1745885256
  4. 1745885256
  5. 1745885257
  6. 1745885256
  7. 1745885256
  8. 1745885259
  9. 1745885255
  10. 1745885258
  11. 1745885256
  12. 1745885257
  13. 1745885256
  14. 1745885255
  15. 1745885257
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
118,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1LNHL9ER6AG601780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,500 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER LOW KM ! ONLY 118500 KM! TOP OF THE LINE! LIMITED! AWD! AUTO! 

LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! PUSH START! PREMIUM 

SOUND SYSTEM! BLUETOOTH! HEATED AND COOLED SEAT! REAR SUNSHADE!

AND SO MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! VERY GOOD

BODY AND TIRES! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE

AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING 

STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

Used 2017 RAM ProMaster 3500 BOX VAN for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 RAM ProMaster 3500 BOX VAN 54,500 KM $30,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Fusion SE Navi for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Ford Fusion SE Navi 144,500 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 159,700 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2010 Lincoln MKS