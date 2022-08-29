$5,900+ tax & licensing
2010 Lincoln MKS
3.7L
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$5,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9173029
- VIN: 1LNHL9DR4AG601777
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 293,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 LINCOLN MKS 3.7L - CINNAMON METTALIC ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - 20" WHEELS - HID HEADLIGHTS - PARKING ASSIST - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - HEATED MIRRORS - MICROSOFT SYNC - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - ADVANCE TRAC STABLILITY SYSTEM - PUSH BUTTON START - AUTODIMMING MIRROR - AUTOMATIC HIGHBEAMS - DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS - KEYLESS ENTRY - USB/IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - SATELLITE RADIO - BLUETOOTH - AND SO MUCH MORE.
WE ARE OFFERING SOME OF OUR SUPER CLEAN TRADES AT WHOLESALE PRICING AND GIVING THE FLEXIBILITY TO OUR CLIENTS TO CHOSE THIER OWN AVENUE WHEN IT COMES TO THE FINAL TOUCHES ON THE MECHANICAL SIDE. VEHICLE IS IN GREAT SHAPE, RUNS AND DRIVES AND IS BEING SOLD "AS IS"
CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS - $5,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
COVID-19 UPDATE - DELL FINE CARS would like you to know that we are committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19. We want to ensure you that the safety of our clients and our staff remains our top priority.
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
Vehicle Features
