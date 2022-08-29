Menu
2010 Lincoln MKS

293,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

Contact Seller
2010 Lincoln MKS

2010 Lincoln MKS

3.7L

2010 Lincoln MKS

3.7L

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

293,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9173029
  • VIN: 1LNHL9DR4AG601777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 293,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 LINCOLN MKS 3.7L - CINNAMON METTALIC ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - 20" WHEELS - HID HEADLIGHTS - PARKING ASSIST - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - HEATED MIRRORS - MICROSOFT SYNC - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - ADVANCE TRAC STABLILITY SYSTEM - PUSH BUTTON START - AUTODIMMING MIRROR - AUTOMATIC HIGHBEAMS - DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS - KEYLESS ENTRY - USB/IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - SATELLITE RADIO - BLUETOOTH - AND SO MUCH MORE.

WE ARE OFFERING SOME OF OUR SUPER CLEAN TRADES AT WHOLESALE PRICING AND GIVING THE FLEXIBILITY TO OUR CLIENTS TO CHOSE THIER OWN AVENUE WHEN IT COMES TO THE FINAL TOUCHES ON THE MECHANICAL SIDE. VEHICLE IS IN GREAT SHAPE, RUNS AND DRIVES AND IS BEING SOLD "AS IS"

CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS - $5,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained ay any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition

COVID-19 UPDATE - DELL FINE CARS would like you to know that we are committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19. We want to ensure you that the safety of our clients and our staff remains our top priority.

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-XXXX

416-252-1919

