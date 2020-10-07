Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Lincoln MKZ

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2010 Lincoln MKZ

2010 Lincoln MKZ

LEATHER|ROOF|ALLOYS|VENT SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Lincoln MKZ

LEATHER|ROOF|ALLOYS|VENT SEATS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

125,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6193014
  • Stock #: 620976
  • VIN: 3LNHL2GC7AR620976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL VIN# 3LNHL2GC7AR620976, VENTILATED SEATS, LEATHER, PWR. SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, Spoiler, White on Dark Grey Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl., Pwr./Heated/Memory/Ventilated Seats, Wood/Lthr. Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Microsoft SYNC, Bluetooth, Home-Link System, Wood/Chrome Trim, Chrome Side Mirrors, Tilt/Telescopic Wheel, Keyless Entry, Tinted Windows, Fog Lights, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side Airbags, Ontario Vehicle, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate (at listed price only).
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.x

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price. Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available. We will ship to any Canadian Province.

The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

BUSINESS HOURS:

Mon-Thur:  09:00am - 08:00pm.
Fri-Sat:  10:00am - 06:00pm.
Sun:      11:00am - 04:00pm.

LOCATION:

2918 Eglinton Ave East. (Eglinton Ave E & McCowan Rd - Across Home Depot)
Toronto, ON
M1J 2E4


Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

2003 Jaguar S-Type L...
 59,000 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2010 MINI Cooper Clu...
 105,000 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic
2011 MINI Cooper S|P...
 158,000 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Inventory