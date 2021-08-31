Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Lincoln Navigator

239,000 KM

Details Description

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2010 Lincoln Navigator

2010 Lincoln Navigator

L|LONG BASE|LEATHER|CHROME WHEELS|8 SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Lincoln Navigator

L|LONG BASE|LEATHER|CHROME WHEELS|8 SEATS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

239,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7911705
  • Stock #: J00016
  • VIN: 5L1JJ3H52AEJ00016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 239,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5L1JJ3H52AEJ00016, LONG WHEELS BASE, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 8-PASSENGERS, 18 inch CHROME WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, 9000lbs Towing Capacity, Burgundy on Tan Leather, Pwr. Folding Third Seats, Pwr. Tilt Steering, Pwr. Liftgate, Pwr. Adjustment Pedals, THX Premium Sound, Dual Climate Ctrl., Pwr/Heated/Memory/Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Front/Rear Park Sensors, Leather/Wood Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Ctrls., Chrome/Wood Trim, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99% APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

2010 Jaguar XK XKR|C...
 119,000 KM
$30,900 + tax & lic
2006 Lincoln Zephyr ...
 154,000 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Expedition...
 172,000 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Inventory