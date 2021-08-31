2010 Lincoln Navigator

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900 + taxes & licensing 2 3 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7911705

7911705 Stock #: J00016

J00016 VIN: 5L1JJ3H52AEJ00016

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Tan Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 239,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.