2010 Lincoln Town Car

65,000 KM

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

6 SEATS|LEATHER|CHROME WHEELSE WHEELS

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

+ taxes & licensing

65,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6445980
  • Stock #: 751568
  • VIN: 2LNBL8CV9AX751568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 2LNBL8CV9AX751568, Very Comfortable and Reliable Ride, Signature Limited, 6-Passengers, Chrome Wheels, Silver on Black Leather, Climate Ctrl., Pwr/Heated/Memory Seats, Telephone, Pwr. Lumbar Support, Dual Climate Ctrl., Wood/Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise/Climate Ctrls., Wood Trim, Pwr & Heated Side Mirrors, Pwr. Door Locks, Keyless Entry, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Adjustable Pedals
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

