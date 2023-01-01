Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

264,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

  1. 1695009688
  2. 1695009691
  3. 1695009694
  4. 1695009697
  5. 1695009699
  6. 1695009702
  7. 1695009704
  8. 1695009707
  9. 1695009710
  10. 1695009713
  11. 1695009716
  12. 1695009718
  13. 1695009721
  14. 1695009723
  15. 1695009726
  16. 1695009729
  17. 1695009731
  18. 1695009734
  19. 1695009737
  20. 1695009739
  21. 1695009742
  22. 1695009745
  23. 1695009747
  24. 1695009750
  25. 1695009752
  26. 1695009755
  27. 1695009757
  28. 1695009760
  29. 1695009762
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
264,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10434339
  • VIN: JM1BL1SF4A1138188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 264,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

--     Fully certified,

---     Automatic,,,    4 Door

 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

 

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

 

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

2010 Mazda MAZDA3
264,000 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GT
 245,000 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic
2009 Audi A3 Premium
 211,000 KM
$8,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Cross Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory