2010 Mazda MAZDA3

321,000 KM

$2,700

+ tax & licensing
$2,700

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

AUTOMATIC,2700,SAFETY AVAILABLE$490

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

AUTOMATIC,2700,SAFETY AVAILABLE$490

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $490

Sale

$2,700

+ taxes & licensing

321,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7747053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 321,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WELL KEPT CAR,AUTOMATIC,COLD A/C,DRIVES AMAZING,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,$2700,+HST &LICENSING,SAFETY AVAILABLE EXTRA $490,FOR INQUIRIES & TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

