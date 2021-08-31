2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $490

Sale $2,700 + taxes & licensing 3 2 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7747053

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 321,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Seating Bucket Seats Lumbar Support Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.