2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $495

Sale $6,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 6 , 7 0 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7945040

7945040 VIN: JM1BL1HF6A1219913

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 126,706 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Additional Features Wheel Covers

