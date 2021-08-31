2010 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
416-831-0578
90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-831-0578
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $495
+ taxes & licensing
One Owner, 4 Cyl, Auto, Hatchback, Power windows, Power door locks, Tilt, Cruise, Cd, Ac, Keyless, Alarm, From Mazda Dealership, Drives Excellent, New Car Trade, Just Arrived!!!
Maple C Cars Ltd, 90 Winter Ave, Scar, Ont, M1K 4M3
416-831-0578
info@mapleccars.ca
www.mapleccars.ca
Member of Used Car Dealer Association since 2003
Uncertified vehicles are not driveable, extra $495 for safety
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3