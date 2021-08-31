Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

126,706 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Maple C Cars

416-831-0578

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX | ONE OWNER | AUTO | HATCHBACK |

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX | ONE OWNER | AUTO | HATCHBACK |

Location

Maple C Cars

90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-831-0578

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $495

Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

126,706KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7945040
  • VIN: JM1BL1HF6A1219913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,706 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, 4 Cyl, Auto, Hatchback, Power windows, Power door locks, Tilt, Cruise, Cd, Ac, Keyless, Alarm, From Mazda Dealership, Drives Excellent, New Car Trade, Just Arrived!!!

 

 

 

Maple C Cars Ltd, 90 Winter Ave, Scar, Ont, M1K 4M3

 

 

 

416-831-0578

 

 

 

info@mapleccars.ca

 

 

 

www.mapleccars.ca

 

 

 

Member of Used Car Dealer Association since 2003

 

 

 

Uncertified vehicles are not driveable, extra $495 for safety

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Wheel Covers

Maple C Cars

Maple C Cars

90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-831-0578

