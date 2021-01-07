Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

81,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA5

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

6 SEATS|SUNROOF|ROOF RACK

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

6 SEATS|SUNROOF|ROOF RACK

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

81,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6606140
  • Stock #: 377150
  • VIN: JM1CR2W33A0377150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JM1CR2W33A0377150, 6-PASSENGERS, Pwr. Sunroof, Black on Dark Grey, Roof Rack, Climate Ctrl., CD/MP3  Player, Satellite Radio, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise Ctrls., Titanium Trim, Tinted Windows, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side Airbags, Local Ontario Vehicle, CARPROOF Verified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate (at listed price only).
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price. Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available. We will ship to any Canadian Province.

The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

BUSINESS HOURS:

Mon-Thur:  09:00am - 08:00pm.
Fri-Sat:  10:00am - 06:00pm.
Sun:      11:00am - 04:00pm.

LOCATION:

2918 Eglinton Ave East. (Eglinton Ave E & McCowan Rd - Across Home Depot)
Toronto, ON
M1J 2E4


Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

2015 Mercedes-Benz G...
 64,000 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic
2011 Lincoln MKT ECO...
 112,000 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Expedition...
 157,000 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Inventory