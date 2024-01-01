2010 Mazda MAZDA6

Menu
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning! This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.westowne.com/etobicoke-ontario-car-loan-application/ WELCOME TO THE FAMILY! Westowne Mazda is a family owned dealership whose owners are always available on-site to offer you assistance. As a client you will become part of the Westowne Family. As your Toronto Mazda dealer since 1983, Westowne Mazda, has been proud to call itself your Mazda superstore a nd the Mazda dealer you need to know in T.O.! As one of the largest Mazda dealerships in Toronto, the family-owned business caters to families, businesses and professionals in need of a new Mazda vehicle at a competitive price. Visit the Westowne Mazda showroom and discover the all-new Mazda vehicle models, including the Mazda3 and Mazda6 sedans and the Mazda5 family car, not to mention the MX-5 sports car and CX-5 and CX-9 SUVs! An incomparable selection of quality used vehicles is also available for you to choose from. Westowne Mazda has a 23,000 sq ft display space full of new and used cars and trucks. No matter what your needs are, we will have a Mazda model for you! Keep in mind that we are also your preferred one-stop shop for top-quality after-sales service. We can handle all your repair and maintenance needs, quickly and professionally! You can also count on us to benefit from advantageous financing solutions for your next vehicle lease or purchase. Contact us online at any time or by telephone at 1.866.412.3669 to learn more. At Westowne Mazda, we proudly sell and service new and used Mazda vehicles to customers from Etobicoke, Ontario, Toronto, Mississauga, North York, Vaughan, Milton, Brampton, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, Thornhill and surrounding areas. Visit Westowne Mazda today at 5511 Dundas St. West, Etobicoke, ON M9B 1B8, or give us a call at 416.232.2011 or Toll Free: 1.866.412.3669

2010 Mazda MAZDA6

170,292 KM

$6,988

+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA6

GT - Sunroof - Leather Seats

2010 Mazda MAZDA6

GT - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Westowne Mazda

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8

416-232-2011

$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

170,292KM
Used
VIN 1YVHZ8CH7A5M18885

  • Exterior Colour Sangria Red Mic
  • Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,292 KM

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!



This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition,

mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.

The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.westowne.com/etobicoke-ontario-car-loan-application/







Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

2010 Mazda MAZDA6