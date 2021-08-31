Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA6

254,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,450

+ tax & licensing
$3,450

+ taxes & licensing

2010 Mazda MAZDA6

2010 Mazda MAZDA6

GS, NoAccident, CruiseControl, TractionControl, PowerMirros

2010 Mazda MAZDA6

GS, NoAccident, CruiseControl, TractionControl, PowerMirros

Location

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

254,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7744632
  • Stock #: 11296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11296
  • Mileage 254,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TRADE-IN SPECIAL, AMAZING SHOWROOM CONDITION, NO ACCIDENT, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, CHILD SAFETY, TRACTION CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, 12V OUTLET, CD PLAYER, AIR CONDITIONING, ALLOY WHEELS, MAP LIGHT, AM/FM, FULL CARPET FLOOR, LEATHER WRAP WHEEL, FOG LIGHTS AND MUCH MORE. This 2016 MAZDA 6 GS, comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. *** 100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner*** CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be certified & E-tested for an additional $999, if not Certified & E-tested, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified. FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!! TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER) BELL AUTO* is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 1999. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Bell Auto Toronto Used car dealership. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with certified licensed technicians on site with the most up to date computer diagnostic tools. REPUTATION * Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2004 , 7 year winner of Consumer Choice Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, Reader's Choice Diamond Award Winner for the outstanding dealership by the readers of the North York Mirror. We pride ourselves on having over 700 reviews with a 4.7 rating on Google and Facebook. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! CONTACT* For more information please feel free to visit us at 1127 Finch Ave West, North York, ON or online at www.bellauto.ca. We serve clients in Toronto, North York, Vaughan, Markham, Brampton, Mississauga, Ajax, Pickering, Oakville, Milton & the Surrounding GTA!! #NOACCIDENTS# #POWERMIRRORS# #AC# #CRUISECONTROL# Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Halogen Headlamps
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Digital/Analog Display
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Map Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Split Folding Rear Seats
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front-wheel drive
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Remote Fuel Cover Release
Passenger Airbag On/Off
ANTI- THEFT
Full Carpet floor
Suspension Change

