2010 Mazda Tribute

96,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

Polo Auto Sales

416-566-4564

GT

Location

2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

96,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6059157
  • VIN: 4F2CY9GG4AKM01294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 MAZDA TRIBUTE VERY LOW LOW LOW KM!!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! 2010 Mazda Tribute S Grand Touring 4WD, This Vehicle has very LOW LOW 96 000 km, Automatic, 3.0L engine, 4WD, 6 cylinder, with power windows, power locks, power steering, power breaks, cruise controls, wheel controls, A/C iced cold, CD, radio, Aux in, bluetooth, two sets of keys, impeccable, original paint, clean carfax, 1 year warranty, two owner, maintenance up to date, comes fully certified, HST is not included in the price. Please call us at 416 566 4564 PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT Visit us online @ www.PoloAutoSales.com Visit us at our Dealership at 2335 St Clair W Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

416-566-4564

