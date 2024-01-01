Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Over 14 Years in business,</p><p>--     Fully certified.  </p><p>--     H/B  ,~ No accident ,~ 4 Door</p><p>--     Automatic,</p><p> </p><p>--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!</p><p>--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,</p><p>-     Welcome for test drive today !!!</p><p>--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.</p><p> </p><p>---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.</p><p>--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND</p><p>--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.</p><p>---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,</p><p>--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,</p><p>--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!</p><p>--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--     Were located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .</p><p>--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,</p><p>--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -</p><p>--     HAGGLE FREE</p><p>--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2010 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

227,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

  1. 1721614301
  2. 1721614308
  3. 1721614316
  4. 1721614323
  5. 1721614329
  6. 1721614336
  7. 1721614341
  8. 1721614347
  9. 1721614352
  10. 1721614357
  11. 1721614362
  12. 1721614368
  13. 1721614373
  14. 1721614379
  15. 1721614385
  16. 1721614390
  17. 1721614396
  18. 1721614399
  19. 1721614405
  20. 1721614411
  21. 1721614416
  22. 1721614422
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
227,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDFH3DB1AJ531080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 227,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

--     Fully certified.  

--     H/B  ,~ No accident ,~ 4 Door

--     Automatic,

 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

 

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

 

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

Used 2015 Nissan Sentra for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Nissan Sentra 182,000 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Focus for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Ford Focus 148,000 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Escape SE for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Ford Escape SE 247,000 KM $7,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Cross Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
2010 Mercedes-Benz B-Class