2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$10,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 6 , 9 8 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10534773

10534773 VIN: WDDGF8FB0AF489641

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 136,986 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.