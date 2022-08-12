$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E550 Sport 4MATIC, V8, AWD, SPORT PKG, TRACK PKG
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8975365
- Stock #: PC8538
- VIN: WDDHF9AB6AA256036
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8538
- Mileage 177,200 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 MERCEDES-BENZ E550 SPORT 4MATIC SEDAN | 5.5L V8 | 382HP | AWD | SPORT PACKAGE | TRACK PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | AIRMATIC ACTIVE AIR SUSPENSION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | MEMORY PACKAGE | DYNAMIC FRONT SEATS | PARKING ASSISTANT PACKAGE | REARVIEW CAMERA | HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT | LANE KEEPING ASSIST | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ACTIVE BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS | CORNERING ILLUMINATION | LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM | KEYLESS-GO | HARMAN KARDON LOGIC 7 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM
This 2010 Mercedes Benz E550 Sport 4MATIC Sedan is powered by a 5.5-litre V8 engine that makes 382-horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to aa AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 7-speed sport automatic transmission which allows this sporty sedan to run the 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.2 seconds.
The exterior features a Tenorite Gray Metallic finish, AMG Styling Package (front spoiler and side skirts), and 18" AMG twin-spoke light-alloy wheels. Inside it features a Black/Anthracite leather interior with Black Ash Wood trim throughout.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.