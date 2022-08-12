Menu
2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

177,200 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E550 Sport 4MATIC, V8, AWD, SPORT PKG, TRACK PKG

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E550 Sport 4MATIC, V8, AWD, SPORT PKG, TRACK PKG

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

177,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8975365
  • Stock #: PC8538
  • VIN: WDDHF9AB6AA256036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8538
  • Mileage 177,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 MERCEDES-BENZ E550 SPORT 4MATIC SEDAN | 5.5L V8 | 382HP | AWD | SPORT PACKAGE | TRACK PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | AIRMATIC ACTIVE AIR SUSPENSION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | MEMORY PACKAGE | DYNAMIC FRONT SEATS | PARKING ASSISTANT PACKAGE | REARVIEW CAMERA | HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT | LANE KEEPING ASSIST | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ACTIVE BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS | CORNERING ILLUMINATION | LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM | KEYLESS-GO | HARMAN KARDON LOGIC 7 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM







This 2010 Mercedes Benz E550 Sport 4MATIC Sedan is powered by a 5.5-litre V8 engine that makes 382-horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to aa AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 7-speed sport automatic transmission which allows this sporty sedan to run the 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.2 seconds.







The exterior features a Tenorite Gray Metallic finish, AMG Styling Package (front spoiler and side skirts), and 18" AMG twin-spoke light-alloy wheels. Inside it features a Black/Anthracite leather interior with Black Ash Wood trim throughout.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Air filtration
Passenger Seat
Air Suspension
Phone
Radio: AM/FM
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Cupholders: Front
Rear
MP3 Playback
2
Ride Control
10
Trunk release
low oil pressure
low fuel level
side mirrors
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Lumbar
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Vehicle immobilizer
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
In-Dash CD: 6 disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Center console: front console with storage
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Side mirrors: driver side only heated
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Front shock type: gas
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Tire type: all season
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Storage: door pockets
Headlights: auto delay off
Active head restraints: dual front
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Satellite communications: TeleAid
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Grille color: chrome
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
Front struts: MacPherson
Shift knob trim: leather
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Front suspension type: multi-link
Heated windshield wiper rests
Total speakers: 12
Driver attention alert system
Rear headrests: 3
variable intermittent
Watts: 420
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
reclining
power glass
12V front
12V rear
auto on
remotely operated
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

