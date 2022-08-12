2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 7 , 2 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8975365

8975365 Stock #: PC8538

PC8538 VIN: WDDHF9AB6AA256036

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8538

Mileage 177,200 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Odometer STEERING WHEEL Cargo Area Light driver seat Air filtration Passenger Seat Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Phone Radio: AM/FM Comfort HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Exterior Front fog lights Rear fog lights Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Cupholders: Front Additional Features Rear MP3 Playback 2 Ride Control 10 Trunk release low oil pressure low fuel level side mirrors Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets Lumbar integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Vehicle immobilizer Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer In-Dash CD: 6 disc Multi-function remote: keyless entry Rear seat type: bench Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Center console: front console with storage One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Side mirrors: driver side only heated Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Front shock type: gas Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Tire type: all season Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Storage: door pockets Headlights: auto delay off Active head restraints: dual front Driver adjustable suspension: height Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Satellite communications: TeleAid Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Armrests: rear center folding with storage Easy entry: power steering wheel Grille color: chrome Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close Rear seatbelts: center 3-point Front struts: MacPherson Shift knob trim: leather Subwoofer: 1 Surround sound: 5.1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Front suspension type: multi-link Heated windshield wiper rests Total speakers: 12 Driver attention alert system Rear headrests: 3 variable intermittent Watts: 420 Window defogger: rear LAMP FAILURE Rearview mirror: auto-dimming reclining power glass 12V front 12V rear auto on remotely operated Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.