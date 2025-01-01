Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 4JGCB2FB3AA104159, 4MATIC, BLUETEC, AMG PKG., NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 6-Passengers, Pwr. Glass PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 7-Speed Automatic, 19-Inch AMG, Alloys, AM/FM/AUX, BLUETOOTH, Heated Steering Wheel, In-dash 6-CD/DVD changer, Harman-Kardon LOGIC7 Surround Sound System with 8 Speakers, Pwr. Doors/Locks/ Exterior Mirrors/Windows, White on Tan Leather, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Outside Mirrors, Fog Lights, Memory/Heated Front Seats, Leather Steering Wheel with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., ABS, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br />FINANCING: 9.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2010 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

158,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

R350|BLUETEC|AMG|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF

Watch This Vehicle
12221892

2010 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

R350|BLUETEC|AMG|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

  1. 1740608957
  2. 1740608959
  3. 1740608962
  4. 1740608964
  5. 1740608967
  6. 1740608968
  7. 1740608973
  8. 1740608978
  9. 1740608980
  10. 1740608982
  11. 1740608984
  12. 1740608986
  13. 1740608988
  14. 1740608990
  15. 1740608992
  16. 1740608994
  17. 1740608996
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
158,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4JGCB2FB3AA104159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 4JGCB2FB3AA104159, 4MATIC, BLUETEC, AMG PKG., NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 6-Passengers, Pwr. Glass PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 7-Speed Automatic, 19-Inch AMG, Alloys, AM/FM/AUX, BLUETOOTH, Heated Steering Wheel, In-dash 6-CD/DVD changer, Harman-Kardon LOGIC7 Surround Sound System with 8 Speakers, Pwr. Doors/Locks/ Exterior Mirrors/Windows, White on Tan Leather, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Outside Mirrors, Fog Lights, Memory/Heated Front Seats, Leather Steering Wheel with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., ABS, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

Used 2013 Ford Expedition MAX|LTD|LONG BASE|NAVI|REARCAM|8 SEATS for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Ford Expedition MAX|LTD|LONG BASE|NAVI|REARCAM|8 SEATS 128,000 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI | 4DR|NAVI|REARCAM|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|MANUAL for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI | 4DR|NAVI|REARCAM|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|MANUAL 166,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Jaguar S-Type 3.0L V6|LEATHER | ALLOYS | SUNROOF for sale in Toronto, ON
2007 Jaguar S-Type 3.0L V6|LEATHER | ALLOYS | SUNROOF 110,000 KM $9,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2010 Mercedes-Benz R-Class