$9,900+ tax & licensing
2010 Mercedes-Benz R-Class
R350|BLUETEC|AMG|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF
2010 Mercedes-Benz R-Class
R350|BLUETEC|AMG|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 4JGCB2FB3AA104159, 4MATIC, BLUETEC, AMG PKG., NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 6-Passengers, Pwr. Glass PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 7-Speed Automatic, 19-Inch AMG, Alloys, AM/FM/AUX, BLUETOOTH, Heated Steering Wheel, In-dash 6-CD/DVD changer, Harman-Kardon LOGIC7 Surround Sound System with 8 Speakers, Pwr. Doors/Locks/ Exterior Mirrors/Windows, White on Tan Leather, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Outside Mirrors, Fog Lights, Memory/Heated Front Seats, Leather Steering Wheel with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., ABS, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Best Buy Auto
Email Best Buy Auto
Best Buy Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-260-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371