<p>2010 MERCEDES-BENZ S550 4MATIC LWB - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING LONG WHEEL BASE WITH ALL THE OPTIONS - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH REAR RECLINING SEATS - NIGHT VISION VIEW ASSIST - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE PLUS - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - AUTOMATIC LANE RECOGNITION - ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST - DISTRONIC PLUS - PRE-SAFE BRAKE ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - PARKTRONIC WITH ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST - KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH BUTTON START - MERCEDE-BENZ LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM - BI-XENON ACTIVE HEADLIGHTS - DYNAMIC SEATS - MASSAGING SEATS - HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - SOFT CLOSE DOORS - 19 AMG SPOKE  WHEELS - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - POWER REAR SUNSHADES - ELECTRIC POWER TRUNK - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - HARMAN/KARDON LOGIC7 SURROUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - SD SLOTS - BLUETOOTH - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.</p><p>EXCELLENT CONDITION - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - CARFAX VERIFIED - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $22,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</p><p>We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.</p>

2010 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

117,000 KM

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
S550-LWB-AMG-SPORT-REAR ENTERTAINMENT-NIGHT VISION

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

117,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDNG8GB7AA313068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

