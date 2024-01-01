$22,900+ tax & licensing
2010 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S550-LWB-AMG-SPORT-REAR ENTERTAINMENT-NIGHT VISION
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 MERCEDES-BENZ S550 4MATIC LWB - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING LONG WHEEL BASE WITH ALL THE OPTIONS - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH REAR RECLINING SEATS - NIGHT VISION VIEW ASSIST - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE PLUS - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - AUTOMATIC LANE RECOGNITION - ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST - DISTRONIC PLUS - PRE-SAFE BRAKE ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - PARKTRONIC WITH ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST - KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH BUTTON START - MERCEDE-BENZ LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM - BI-XENON ACTIVE HEADLIGHTS - DYNAMIC SEATS - MASSAGING SEATS - HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - SOFT CLOSE DOORS - 19" AMG SPOKE WHEELS - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - POWER REAR SUNSHADES - ELECTRIC POWER TRUNK - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - HARMAN/KARDON LOGIC7 SURROUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - SD SLOTS - BLUETOOTH - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.
EXCELLENT CONDITION - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - CARFAX VERIFIED - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $22,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
