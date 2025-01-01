$5,490+ taxes & licensing
2010 MINI Cooper
2dr Cpe Classic
2010 MINI Cooper
2dr Cpe Classic
Queen Auto Group
304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
416-740-8090
$5,490
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # Z63009
- Mileage 138,705 KM
Vehicle Description
2010, MINI COOPER CLASSIC
Cash Price: $5,490
2010, MINI COOPER CLASSIC

Cash Price: $5,490

Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types.
Price Our special discounted price is based on financing only. Prices exclude HST & Licensing. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $995. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified.
Trade-In Have a trade-in? We offer top dollar for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.
Queen Auto Group One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles.
Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4 .
View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/
Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm
Queen Auto Group
