2010, MINI COOPER CLASSIC

Cash Price: $5,490

Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance . Well match you with the right car and the right lender. Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery.  At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather.  To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090.  Pick your Car, pick your Payment, Drive   it,   Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.  

Price   Our special discounted price is based on financing only .    We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price. No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is   accurate   and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates .  All vehicles can be Certified for an   additional   $995.   If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is   deemed   to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.  

Trade-In   Have a trade-in? We offer   top dollar   for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.  

Queen Auto Group   One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality   pre-owned   vehicles.

Located at   304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON   M6A 1Z4 .  

View our inventory:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/

Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm

Location

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

Used
138,705KM
VIN WMWMF3C51ATZ63009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # Z63009
  • Mileage 138,705 KM

Vehicle Description

Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance . Well match you with the right car and the right lender. Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery.  At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather.   To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090.   Pick your Car, pick your Payment, Drive   it,   Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.  

Price   Our special discounted price is based on financing only .    We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price. No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is   accurate   and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates .  All vehicles can be Certified for an   additional   $995.   If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is   deemed   to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.  

Trade-In   Have a trade-in? We offer   top dollar   for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.  

Queen Auto Group   One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality   pre-owned   vehicles.

Located at   304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON   M6A 1Z4 .  

View our inventory:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/

Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
MacPherson front suspension
1.6L DOHC fully variable valve timing (MEV) 16-valve I4 engine
Single pipe right side exhaust system w/chrome tip
Speed-sensitive electronic pwr assist steering (EPAS)

Safety

Brake Assist
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Cornering brake control (CBC)
Fully integrated road safety technology (FIRST)
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Driver/front passenger side thorax airbags
Rear safety belts w/force limiters
Front & rear advanced head protection system (AHPS)
Twin horns

Convenience

tilt
Clock

Interior

Trip Computer
Rear Window Defroster
outside temp display
Front seatback storage nets
aux pwr outlet
Rear 50/50 split seat w/(2) adjustable head rests
Side sun visor for driver
Condition based service display
Driver & front passenger visors w/vanity mirrors -inc: slide covers
Ambience interior lighting -inc: (5) colour light switch function
Engine start/stop button

Exterior

Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Black side air inlets
Rear wiper w/washer
Rear roof spoiler
Body-coloured roof
Chrome grille w/chrome bars
Bow-type chrome door handles
Chrome tailgate handle strip
Chrome headlamp and taillamp surrounds

Additional Features

multi-purpose storage
force limiters
lights on
Digital Speedometer
door unlock
Pwr windows w/one-touch open/close on driver & passenger side
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff
Driver/front passenger frontal airbags -inc: SMART airbag deployment system
passenger occupant sensor
Front safety belts w/tensioners
Centre console w/(2) front & (1) rear cupholders
telescoping steering wheel column
Instrumentation -inc: vehicle monitor system

