<p>2010 MINI COOPER S - MAYFAIR EDITION 50TH ANNIVERSARY - FINISHED IN MIDNIGHT BLACK ON BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR WITH WHITE PIPPING - 6-SPEED MANUAL - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - LEATHER SEATS - HEATED SEATS - SPORT MODE - PUSH BUTTON START - FULL POWER GROUP OPTIONS - KEYLESS ENTRY - HID HEADLIGHTS - DRIVING LIGHTS - MAYFAIR EDITION BADGING AND DOOR SILLS - AND SO MUCH MORE</p><p>ONLY 81,000KM - EXCELLENT CONDITION - CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 81,000 - $10,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</p><p>We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.</p>

2010 MINI Cooper S

81,000 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
2010 MINI Cooper S

MAYFAIR EDITION 50TH ANNIVERSARY - 6-SPEED MANUAL

2010 MINI Cooper S

MAYFAIR EDITION 50TH ANNIVERSARY - 6-SPEED MANUAL

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWMF7C59ATX41261

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

2010 MINI COOPER S - MAYFAIR EDITION 50TH ANNIVERSARY - FINISHED IN MIDNIGHT BLACK ON BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR WITH WHITE PIPPING - 6-SPEED MANUAL - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - LEATHER SEATS - HEATED SEATS - SPORT MODE - PUSH BUTTON START - FULL POWER GROUP OPTIONS - KEYLESS ENTRY - HID HEADLIGHTS - DRIVING LIGHTS - MAYFAIR EDITION BADGING AND DOOR SILLS - AND SO MUCH MORE

ONLY 81,000KM - EXCELLENT CONDITION - CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 81,000 - $10,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2010 MINI Cooper S