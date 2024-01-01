$10,900+ tax & licensing
2010 MINI Cooper S
MAYFAIR EDITION 50TH ANNIVERSARY - 6-SPEED MANUAL
2010 MINI Cooper S
MAYFAIR EDITION 50TH ANNIVERSARY - 6-SPEED MANUAL
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 81,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 MINI COOPER S - MAYFAIR EDITION 50TH ANNIVERSARY - FINISHED IN MIDNIGHT BLACK ON BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR WITH WHITE PIPPING - 6-SPEED MANUAL - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - LEATHER SEATS - HEATED SEATS - SPORT MODE - PUSH BUTTON START - FULL POWER GROUP OPTIONS - KEYLESS ENTRY - HID HEADLIGHTS - DRIVING LIGHTS - MAYFAIR EDITION BADGING AND DOOR SILLS - AND SO MUCH MORE
ONLY 81,000KM - EXCELLENT CONDITION - CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 81,000 - $10,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dell Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dell Fine Cars
Dell Fine Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-252-1919