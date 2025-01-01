Menu
<p>Over 14 Years in business,</p><p> </p><p>--     Fully certified.  </p><p> </p><p>--    Automatic, 4 door</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!</p><p> </p><p>--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,</p><p> </p><p>-     Welcome for test drive today !!!</p><p> </p><p>--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.</p><p> </p><p>--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND</p><p> </p><p>--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.</p><p> </p><p>---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,</p><p> </p><p>--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,</p><p> </p><p>--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!</p><p> </p><p>--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--     Were located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .</p><p> </p><p>--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,</p><p> </p><p>--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -</p><p> </p><p>--     HAGGLE FREE</p><p> </p><p>--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering</p>

2010 Mitsubishi Lancer

267,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Mitsubishi Lancer

Automatic, 4 door

Watch This Vehicle
12063352

2010 Mitsubishi Lancer

Automatic, 4 door

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
267,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA32U1FU2AU600329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 267,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

Used 2010 Subaru Forester AWD, Automatic, Low km, 3 Years warranty available for sale in Toronto, ON
2010 Subaru Forester AWD, Automatic, Low km, 3 Years warranty available 189,000 KM $6,450 + tax & lic
Used 2003 Honda Pilot EX,-L, 4WD, 8 Passenger, Leather 3/Y warranty avai for sale in Toronto, ON
2003 Honda Pilot EX,-L, 4WD, 8 Passenger, Leather 3/Y warranty avai 267,000 KM $5,950 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan Only 147000 km, Stow N Go, 7 Pass, Warranty avail for sale in Toronto, ON
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan Only 147000 km, Stow N Go, 7 Pass, Warranty avail 147,000 KM $6,400 + tax & lic

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

416-275-0906
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

2010 Mitsubishi Lancer