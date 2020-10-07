Menu
2010 Mitsubishi Outlander

177,910 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Maple C Cars

416-831-0578

LS

Location

90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-831-0578

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

Sale Price

177,910KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5997504
  • VIN: JA4JT3AXXAZ609189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,910 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD,Auto,4Cyl,BlueTooth,Sunroof,Power windows,Power door locks, tilt, cruise, cd, ice cold ac, key less,alarm,From New Car Dealership

Financing Available!

www.mapleccars.ca

416-438-3934

info@maplecars.ca

Member of Used Car Dealer Association since 2003

uncertified vehicles are not driveable, $595 extra for safety

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Equalizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start

