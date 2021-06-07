Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Nissan Cube

181,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Cube

2010 Nissan Cube

SL,push start,b/u camera,alloys,cold a/c,$4990

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Cube

SL,push start,b/u camera,alloys,cold a/c,$4990

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $490

Sale

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

181,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7261442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SL MODEL,FOLDING REAR SEATS,PUSH START,BACK UP CAMERA,ALLOYS,FOG LIGHTS,AMAZING CONDITION,$4990,+HST&LICENSING,SAFETY AVAILABLE $490 EXTRA,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

2007 Volvo V50 2.4L,...
 184,000 KM
$4,600 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Rondo manua...
 176,000 KM
$4,300 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Versa AU...
 183,000 KM
$3,880 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory