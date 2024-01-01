$2,888+ tax & licensing
2010 Nissan Rogue
S FWD
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$2,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 297,000 KM
Vehicle Description
S! FWD! 4 CYLINDER! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C!
REMOTE KEY! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! CAR IS IN GOOD RUNNING
CONDITION! ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION WORK STRONG! NEED SOME MINOR WORKS TO PASS SAFETY!
NEED TWO TIRES! NEED ONE HUB BEARING! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!
APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.
Vehicle Features
