Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SL! FWD! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! SUNROOF!</p><p>ALLOY RIMS! HEATED SEAT! PARKING SENSORS! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR</p><p>WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! ALL DEALER SERVICE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!</p><p>AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE</p><p>PARKING STORAGE LOTS.</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118   647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2010 Nissan Rogue

142,500 KM

Details Description Features

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Nissan Rogue

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

  1. 1723845491
  2. 1723845492
  3. 1723845492
  4. 1723845491
  5. 1723845491
  6. 1723845492
  7. 1723845491
  8. 1723845491
  9. 1723845491
  10. 1723845492
  11. 1723845491
  12. 1723845492
  13. 1723845492
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN JN8AS5MT4AW009688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,500 KM

Vehicle Description

SL! FWD! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! SUNROOF!

ALLOY RIMS! HEATED SEAT! PARKING SENSORS! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR

WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! ALL DEALER SERVICE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!

AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE

PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Premier for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Premier 88,800 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru Outback Touring for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Subaru Outback Touring 199,300 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Camry LE for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Toyota Camry LE 231,800 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Rogue