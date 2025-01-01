Menu
<p>SL! AWD! SUNROOF! AUTO! LOW KM! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!</p><p>ICE COLD A/C! HEATED SEAT! ADN MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE!</p><p>ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION ALL WORK GOOD N STRONG. GOOD BODY AND PAINT! DRIVE</p><p>NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! PERFECT FOR COMING WINTER</p><p>COMMUTE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>416-356-811    647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p>

2010 Nissan Rogue

216,500 KM

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing
12971451

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
216,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN JN8AS5MV3AW145666

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 216,500 KM

SL! AWD! SUNROOF! AUTO! LOW KM! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

ICE COLD A/C! HEATED SEAT! ADN MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE!

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION ALL WORK GOOD N STRONG. GOOD BODY AND PAINT! DRIVE

NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! PERFECT FOR COMING WINTER

COMMUTE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

416-356-811    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

