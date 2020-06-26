Menu
Account
Sign In
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

K & L Auto Sales

416-913-3469

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Sentra

2010 Nissan Sentra

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Sentra

Location

K & L Auto Sales

4699 Keele Street, Unit 19, Toronto, ON M3J 2N8

416-913-3469

Contact Seller

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 123,500KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5262662
  • Stock #: 06072002
  • VIN: 3n1ab6ap6al673461
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

TAKE ADVANTAGE ~ Vehicle been sold AS IS. (This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.). No extra fees. HST is not included. K & L Auto Sales 4699 Keele St. #19 (Steeles & Keele) Toronto M3J 2N8 416-913-3469

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From K & L Auto Sales

2005 Nissan Pathfind...
 115,600 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Odyssey E...
 65,100 KM
$25,500 + tax & lic
2012 Honda CR-V EX ~...
 71,500 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Dealer

K & L Auto Sales

K & L Auto Sales

4699 Keele Street, Unit 19, Toronto, ON M3J 2N8

Call Dealer

416-913-XXXX

(click to show)

416-913-3469

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory