2010 Subaru Forester

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>Over 14 Years in business,</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     Fully certified.  </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--    X Sport , ~, AWD , ~,Automatic,~ 3 Years Warranty available</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,  X US car has 160000 Mills !!!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>-     Welcome for test drive today !!!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     Were located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     HAGGLE FREE</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering</p>

2010 Subaru Forester

189,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Subaru Forester

Watch This Vehicle
12051688

2010 Subaru Forester

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

  1. 1735503121
  2. 1735503130
  3. 1735503134
  4. 1735503141
  5. 1735503146
  6. 1735503149
  7. 1735503151
  8. 1735503154
  9. 1735503156
  10. 1735503159
  11. 1735503167
  12. 1735503176
  13. 1735503178
  14. 1735503182
  15. 1735503185
  16. 1735503189
  17. 1735503191
  18. 1735503196
  19. 1735503199
  20. 1735503202
  21. 1735503206
  22. 1735503208
  23. 1735503210
  24. 1735503218
  25. 1735503222
  26. 1735503226
  27. 1735503228
  28. 1735503230
  29. 1735503232
  30. 1735503234
  31. 1735503236
  32. 1735503238
  33. 1735503239
  34. 1735503241
  35. 1735503243
  36. 1735503246
  37. 1735503249
  38. 1735503251
  39. 1735503254
  40. 1735503256
  41. 1735503259
  42. 1735503261
  43. 1735503263
  44. 1735503266
  45. 1735503269
  46. 1735503271
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
189,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN jf2sh6bc4ah726797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

--     Fully certified.  

--    X Sport , ~, AWD , ~,Automatic,~ 3 Years Warranty available

 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,  X US car has 160000 Mills !!!

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

 

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

 

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan Only 147000 km, Stow N Go, 7 Pass, Warranty avail for sale in Toronto, ON
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan Only 147000 km, Stow N Go, 7 Pass, Warranty avail 147,000 KM $6,450 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Sienna LE, 8 Passenger, Auto, 3 Years warranty available for sale in Toronto, ON
2007 Toyota Sienna LE, 8 Passenger, Auto, 3 Years warranty available 160,500 MI $6,800 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Lincoln MKZ AWD, Leather, Auto, 3 Year Warranty available for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Lincoln MKZ AWD, Leather, Auto, 3 Year Warranty available 290,000 KM $5,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Cross Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
2010 Subaru Forester