2010 Subaru Forester

131,000 KM

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

MTM Auto Sales Ltd

416-745-0630

Location

MTM Auto Sales Ltd

5401 Steeles Avenue W., Unit #2, Toronto, ON M9L 1R6

416-745-0630

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

131,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5609310
  • Stock #: 12887
  • VIN: JF2SH6CC1AH702200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO HIDDEN FEE,CLEAN CARPROOF,ACCIDENT FREE, MINT CONDITION. SAFTY INCLUDED.PURCHASE THIS BEAUTIFUL & ECONOMY CAR TODAY AND GET WITH 36 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY UP TO $1000.00 PER CLAIM FOR FREE.SPECIAL LOW FINANCING RATES AVAILABLE .EVERYONE WELLCOME ,GOOD,NEW AND BAD CREDIT.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

MTM Auto Sales Ltd

MTM Auto Sales Ltd

5401 Steeles Avenue W., Unit #2, Toronto, ON M9L 1R6

416-745-0630

