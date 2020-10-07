Menu
2010 Subaru Forester

146,853 KM

Details Description Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
Maple C Cars

416-831-0578

X sport

Location

90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale Price

146,853KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 6163368
  • VIN: JF2SH6BC1AH730287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,853 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner,AWD,4 cyl, auto, power windows, power door locks, tilt, cd, ac, key less, alarm, new car trade, drives excellent

Maple C Cars Ltd

90 Winter Ave, Scar, Ont, M1K 4M3

416-831-0578

info@mapleccars.ca

www.mapleccars.ca

Member of Used Car Deaaler Association since 2003

VEHICLE SOLD AS IS, THE MOTOR VEHICLE SOLD UNDER THIS CONTRACT IS BEING SOLD AS IS , AND IS NOT REPRESENTED AS BEING IN ROADWORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY. THE VEHICLE MAY NOT BE FIT FOR USE AS A MEANS OF TRANSPORTATION AND MAY REQUIRE SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS AT THE PURCHASER'S EXPENSE. IT MAY NOT BE POSSIBLE TO REGISTER THE VEHICLE TO BE DRIVEN IN ITS CURRENT CONDITION.

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Cloth Seats

