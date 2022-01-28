Menu
2010 Subaru Forester

138,500 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

K & L Auto Sales

416-913-3469

2010 Subaru Forester

2010 Subaru Forester

X ~ PANO ROOF ~ HTD SEATS ~ LOW KM ~ SAFETY INC.

2010 Subaru Forester

X ~ PANO ROOF ~ HTD SEATS ~ LOW KM ~ SAFETY INC.

K & L Auto Sales

4699 Keele Street, Unit 19, Toronto, ON M3J 2N8

416-913-3469

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

138,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8244783
  • Stock #: 18022202
  • VIN: jf2sh6cc2ah714307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Standards Certificate included. No extra fees. Warranty & CarProof report available. HST is not included. K & L Auto Sales 4699 Keele st. unit#19 (Steeles & Keele) Toronto M3J 2N8 (416) 913-3469. Serving the TORONTO area, since 2005 K & L Auto Sales, located at 4699 KEELE ST in TORONTO, ON, is your premier retailer of Quality Pre-owned vehicles. We have a huge selection of over 100 pre-owned cars and truck to suit any budget, Our dedicated sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

K & L Auto Sales

K & L Auto Sales

4699 Keele Street, Unit 19, Toronto, ON M3J 2N8

