2010 Subaru Impreza

154,000 KM

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

WRX STI|18 inch ALLOYS|SPOILER

WRX STI|18 inch ALLOYS|SPOILER

Location

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

154,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7954604
  • Stock #: 817239
  • VIN: JF1GR8H67AL817239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navy Blue
  • Interior Colour Black Alcantara Leather
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JF1GR8H67AL817239,  Turbo, 305hp, 18 inch ALLOY WHEELS, SPOILER, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE STARTER, Brembo High-Performance Brakes, STI Performance-Tuned Suspension, Selectable SI-Drive, Alcantara Sport Seats, Navy Blue on Black, 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Titanium Trim, Lthr. Steering with Audio/Cruise Ctrls., Xenon Headlights, Tinted Windows,  ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Financing Available!

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

