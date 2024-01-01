Menu
<p>PZEV! SEDAN! AUTO! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!</p><p>ICE COLD A/C! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT!  BLUETOOTH! ALLOY RIMS! AND MUCH MORE! PREVIOUS</p><p>US VEHICLE. ODOMETRE READING IN MILES (152000 MILES), SOME BODY COSMETIC DAMAGE AND</p><p>BODY MINOR RUST SPOTS, BUT THE CAR IS IN VERY GOOD RUNNING CONDITION, DRIVE NICE AND </p><p>SMOOTH ! NO WARNING LIGHT ON! YOU SAFETY IT , YOU SAVE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO </p><p>TWO OFFSITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118   647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p><p> </p>

2010 Subaru Legacy

243,500 KM

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
243,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN 4S3BMBJ61A3228326

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 243,500 KM

PZEV! SEDAN! AUTO! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

ICE COLD A/C! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT!  BLUETOOTH! ALLOY RIMS! AND MUCH MORE! PREVIOUS

US VEHICLE. ODOMETRE READING IN MILES (152000 MILES), SOME BODY COSMETIC DAMAGE AND

BODY MINOR RUST SPOTS, BUT THE CAR IS IN VERY GOOD RUNNING CONDITION, DRIVE NICE AND 

SMOOTH ! NO WARNING LIGHT ON! YOU SAFETY IT , YOU SAVE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO 

TWO OFFSITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
