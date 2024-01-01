$3,500+ tax & licensing
2010 Subaru Legacy
LIMITED 2.5L
Location
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 243,500 KM
Vehicle Description
PZEV! SEDAN! AUTO! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!
ICE COLD A/C! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! BLUETOOTH! ALLOY RIMS! AND MUCH MORE! PREVIOUS
US VEHICLE. ODOMETRE READING IN MILES (152000 MILES), SOME BODY COSMETIC DAMAGE AND
BODY MINOR RUST SPOTS, BUT THE CAR IS IN VERY GOOD RUNNING CONDITION, DRIVE NICE AND
SMOOTH ! NO WARNING LIGHT ON! YOU SAFETY IT , YOU SAVE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO
TWO OFFSITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
Vehicle Features
416-356-8118