CLEAN CARFAX

2010 Suzuki SX4

232,866 KM

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
2010 Suzuki SX4

Crossover BASE

2010 Suzuki SX4

Crossover BASE

Location

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2

416.500.5311

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
232,866KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JS2YB5A12A6300752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2041
  • Mileage 232,866 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Intermittent rear wiper
Intermittent front wipers
Black roof rails

Mechanical

Front stabilizer bar

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
Body-color body side moldings
Multi-function display
CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
FRONT CENTER ARMRESTS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
12V POWER OUTLET(S)
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
ELECTRONIC 4WD SELECTOR
FRONT AUTO HEIGHT ADJUSTING SHOULDER BELTS
IN FLOOR STORAGE
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE

AJS Auto Sales

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2

416.500.5311

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

AJS Auto Sales

416.500.5311

2010 Suzuki SX4