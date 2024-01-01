$5,500+ tax & licensing
2010 Suzuki SX4
Crossover BASE
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
416.500.5311
$5,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
232,866KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JS2YB5A22A6300752
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2041
- Mileage 232,866 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Intermittent rear wiper
Intermittent front wipers
Black roof rails
Mechanical
Front stabilizer bar
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
Body-color body side moldings
Multi-function display
CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
FRONT CENTER ARMRESTS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
12V POWER OUTLET(S)
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
ELECTRONIC 4WD SELECTOR
FRONT AUTO HEIGHT ADJUSTING SHOULDER BELTS
IN FLOOR STORAGE
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
