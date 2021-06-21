Menu
2010 Toyota Camry

76,000 KM

Details

$9,400

+ tax & licensing
$9,400

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

YES ONLY 76KM,ONE OWNER,4 CYLINDER,SAFETY INCLUDED

YES ONLY 76KM,ONE OWNER,4 CYLINDER,SAFETY INCLUDED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,400

+ taxes & licensing

76,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7444835
  • VIN: 4T1BF3EK7AU033943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 76KM,SERVICE RECORDS WITH LOCAL TOYOTA,AMAZING DRIVE,PARKING ASSIST,4 CYLINER GAS SAVER,$9400,+HST &LICENSING,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Bucket Seats
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

