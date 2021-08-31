Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota Camry

87,441 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Camry

2010 Toyota Camry

HYBRID NO ACCIDENT|ONE OWNER|LOW KILOMETRES|

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Camry

HYBRID NO ACCIDENT|ONE OWNER|LOW KILOMETRES|

Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

  1. 8057644
  2. 8057644
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

87,441KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8057644
  • Stock #: 112197
  • VIN: 4T1BB3EK5AU112197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,441 KM

Vehicle Description

Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.


Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 


Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles’ needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!


We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!


 


All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Best Auto

2019 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 30,192 KM
$48,999 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 |4WD...
 191,200 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA5 |L...
 153,000 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

Call Dealer

416-248-XXXX

(click to show)

416-248-1241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory