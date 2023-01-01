Menu
2010 Toyota Corolla

211,845 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

211,845KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10608105
  • Stock #: UM20918A
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EEXAC427010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 211,845 KM

Vehicle Description

Barcelona Red Metallic 2010 Toyota Corolla CE FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC

Vehicle sold AS-IS. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Exterior

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

