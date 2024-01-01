$6,900+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Corolla
S|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|SPOILER|MANUAL
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 2T1BU4EEXAC433101, SUNROOF, ALLOYS, SPOILER, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirros/Locks, Air Condition, Black on Dark Grey Seats, AM/FM/AUX/CD/MP3 Player, Leather Steering with Audio Cntrls., Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, FOG Lights, ABS, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Brake Assist, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, CARPROOF Verified, Rebuilt, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Best Buy Auto
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371