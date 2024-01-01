Menu
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 2T1BU4EEXAC433101, SUNROOF, ALLOYS, SPOILER, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirros/Locks, Air Condition, Black on Dark Grey Seats, AM/FM/AUX/CD/MP3 Player, Leather Steering with Audio Cntrls., Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, FOG Lights, ABS, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Brake Assist, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, CARPROOF Verified, Rebuilt, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

2010 Toyota Corolla

120,000 KM

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Corolla

S|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|SPOILER|MANUAL

2010 Toyota Corolla

S|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|SPOILER|MANUAL

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EEXAC433101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 2T1BU4EEXAC433101, SUNROOF, ALLOYS, SPOILER, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirros/Locks, Air Condition, Black on Dark Grey Seats, AM/FM/AUX/CD/MP3 Player, Leather Steering with Audio Cntrls., Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, FOG Lights, ABS, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Brake Assist, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, CARPROOF Verified, Rebuilt, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
2010 Toyota Corolla