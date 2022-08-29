Menu
2010 Toyota Corolla

180,619 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-456-0261

CE

CE

Location

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

180,619KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9197002
  • Stock #: 3318773A
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE0AC276176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 180,619 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tachometer
CD Player
ABS Brakes
4 Speed Automatic

City Buick Chevrolet Cadillac GMC

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

