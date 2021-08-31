Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota Highlander

232,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

K & L Auto Sales

416-913-3469

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Highlander

2010 Toyota Highlander

7 PASSENGER ~ REAR CAMERA ~ BLUETOOTH ~ CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Highlander

7 PASSENGER ~ REAR CAMERA ~ BLUETOOTH ~ CERTIFIED

Location

K & L Auto Sales

4699 Keele Street, Unit 19, Toronto, ON M3J 2N8

416-913-3469

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

232,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7742646
  • Stock #: 08102101
  • VIN: 5tdjk3ehxas026649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 232,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Standards Certificate included. No extra fees. Warranty & CarProof report available. HST is not included. K & L Auto Sales 4699 Keele st. unit#19 (Steeles & Keele) Toronto M3J 2N8 (416) 913-3469. Serving the TORONTO area, since 2005 K & L Auto Sales, located at 4699 KEELE ST in TORONTO, ON, is your premier retailer of Quality Pre-owned vehicles. We have a huge selection of over 100 pre-owned cars and truck to suit any budget, Our dedicated sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From K & L Auto Sales

2010 Subaru Impreza ...
 134,500 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Sonata ...
 198,500 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Sienna L...
 122,000 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Email K & L Auto Sales

K & L Auto Sales

K & L Auto Sales

4699 Keele Street, Unit 19, Toronto, ON M3J 2N8

Call Dealer

416-913-XXXX

(click to show)

416-913-3469

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory