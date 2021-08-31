2010 Toyota Highlander

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7742646

7742646 Stock #: 08102101

08102101 VIN: 5tdjk3ehxas026649

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 232,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Running Boards/Side Steps Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Trunk Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Anti-Theft System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Leather Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Wheel Locks Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

