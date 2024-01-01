Menu
<p>HYBRID ! LIMITED! 7 SEATERS! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA!</p><p>PUSH START! JBL SPEAKERS! SMART KEY! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! AND SO MUCH MORE!</p><p>LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! ALL DEALER SERVICE! BATTERY GOOD! NO ANY </p><p>WARNING LIGHT ON! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA!</p><p>APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS! </p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118.  647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

269,500 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

LTD NAVI 7 SEAT

11984874

2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

LTD NAVI 7 SEAT

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
269,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN JTEJW3EH9A2039206

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 269,500 KM

HYBRID ! LIMITED! 7 SEATERS! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA!

PUSH START! JBL SPEAKERS! SMART KEY! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! AND SO MUCH MORE!

LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! ALL DEALER SERVICE! BATTERY GOOD! NO ANY 

WARNING LIGHT ON! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA!

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS! 

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118.  647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid