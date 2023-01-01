Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota Matrix

131,800 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Matrix

2010 Toyota Matrix

4DR WGN MAN FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Matrix

4DR WGN MAN FWD

Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

  1. 10000655
  2. 10000655
  3. 10000655
  4. 10000655
  5. 10000655
  6. 10000655
  7. 10000655
  8. 10000655
  9. 10000655
  10. 10000655
  11. 10000655
  12. 10000655
Contact Seller

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
131,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10000655
  • Stock #: 494899
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE1AC494899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 494899
  • Mileage 131,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.

Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 

Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!

We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!

 

All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.

*All of our vehicles are sold drivable after safety certification which is available for $699.*


Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.
Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 
Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!
We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own! 
All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.
*All of our vehicles are sold drivable after safety certification which is available for $699.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Torsion beam rear suspension
Sound insulating engine cover
1.8L DOHC SMPI 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine
Front ventilated disc & rear solid disc brakes

Safety

Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
seat belt
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Front & rear side curtain air bags
All position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
front seat-mounted side air bags
Driver & front passenger dual-stage air bags
Front passenger air bag status indicator
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters

Interior

Tonneau Cover
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Front & rear cup holders
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Engine Immobilizer
Remote Fuel Door Release
Door Map Pockets
Carpeted floor mats
accessory pwr outlet
Map lamps
Front centre console box
Cloth Seat Trim
Dual Vanity Mirrors
3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel
Driver coin case compartment
Front & rear door bottle holders
Front reclining bucket seats -inc: driver seat cushion height adjustment
Rear 60/40 split bench seat w/fold-down seat back
Cargo area tie down rings

Exterior

INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
CARGO LAMP
Compact Spare Tire
Body-coloured bumpers
P205/55R16 all-season tires
Front & rear splash guards
Reflector style halogen headlamps
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
Folding pwr heated mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

4 Speakers
aux input jack
AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: MP3/WMA capability

Seating

Driver seat back pocket

Convenience

Optitron instrumentation -inc: tachometer

Additional Features

door ajar
dual trip odometer
headlamps on
Warnings -inc: low fuel
oil & washer fluid
Independent Macpherson front gas strut suspension
Tinted high solar energy-absorbing window glass
XM satellite ready antenna w/prewiring
water & outside temp
16 steel wheels w/full wheel covers
Anti-lock braking system ABS w/electronic brake force distribution EBD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Best Auto

2013 Ford F-150 |2WD...
 153,200 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Matrix 4...
 131,800 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Prius c ...
 47,700 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Best Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

Call Dealer

416-248-XXXX

(click to show)

416-248-1241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory