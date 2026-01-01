Menu
AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! TWO COMPLETE

SET TIRES! VERY GOOD BODY AND PAINT! NO RUST! ANY WARNING LIGHT ON! 

DRIVE GOOD AND SMOOTH! LEGENDARY TOYOTA MATRIX, GOES FOREVER, LOCAL

ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT

NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKIGN STORAGE LOTS!

2010 Toyota Matrix

227,000 KM

$6,888

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Toyota Matrix

auto

13486259

2010 Toyota Matrix

auto

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
227,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2T1KU4EE5AC263147

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 227,000 KM

AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! TWO COMPLETE

SET TIRES! VERY GOOD BODY AND PAINT! NO RUST! ANY WARNING LIGHT ON! 

DRIVE GOOD AND SMOOTH! LEGENDARY TOYOTA MATRIX, "GOES FOREVER", LOCAL

ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT

NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKIGN STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-356-8118

$6,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2010 Toyota Matrix