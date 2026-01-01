Menu
<p>New arrival, local trade from franchise dealer in good condition, well equipped with 4WD, 3.5L V6 engine , automatic transmission, power group, sunroof, alloy wheels, bluetooth</p><p>excellent service history, also comes with winter tires on steel wheels. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE</p>

2010 Toyota RAV4

233,000 KM

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Toyota RAV4

Sport

13504449

2010 Toyota RAV4

Sport

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

233,000KM
VIN 2T3RK4DVXAW036533

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 233,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, local trade from franchise dealer in good condition, well equipped with 4WD, 3.5L V6 engine , automatic transmission, power group, sunroof, alloy wheels, bluetooth

excellent service history, also comes with winter tires on steel wheels. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
$8,995

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2010 Toyota RAV4