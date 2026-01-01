$11,888+ taxes & licensing
2010 Toyota RAV4
4WD*ONE OWNER*CLEAN CARFAX*
2010 Toyota RAV4
4WD*ONE OWNER*CLEAN CARFAX*
Location
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058
Certified
$11,888
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,303 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a dependable and versatile SUV? Take a look at this well-maintained 2010 Toyota RAV4, now available at Select Auto Centre Ltd. This sharp silver SUV is a one-owner, Ontario vehicle with a clean Carfax, locally owned and cared for. With 165,303 km, it’s a proven, reliable choice that’s ready for many more kilometres ahead.
Equipped with a smooth automatic transmission and Toyota’s trusted 4-wheel drive system, this RAV4 is built to handle everything from daily commuting to tough Canadian winters. Inside, you’ll find a clean and comfortable grey interior designed with practicality and everyday comfort in mind. Known for its durability and low cost of ownership, the RAV4 continues to be one of the smartest SUV choices on the market.
This vehicle is fully certified and ready to go.Highlights:
- Fully Certified
- One Owner
- Clean Carfax
- Ontario Vehicle – Locally Owned
- 4-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Automatic Transmission
- Fuel-Efficient Gas Engine
- Spacious 4-Door SUV Design
💰 Priced at $11,888 + HST & Licensing
Don’t miss out on this reliable, well-kept SUV that delivers both value and peace of mind.
Vehicle Features
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416-841-7058