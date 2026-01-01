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<p data-start=0 data-end=355>Looking for a dependable and versatile SUV? Take a look at this well-maintained <strong data-start=80 data-end=100>2010 Toyota RAV4</strong>, now available at <strong data-start=119 data-end=146>Select Auto Centre Ltd.</strong> This sharp silver SUV is a <strong data-start=174 data-end=204>one-owner, Ontario vehicle</strong> with a <strong data-start=212 data-end=228>clean Carfax</strong>, locally owned and cared for. With <strong data-start=264 data-end=278>165,303 km</strong>, it’s a proven, reliable choice that’s ready for many more kilometres ahead.</p><p data-start=357 data-end=776>Equipped with a smooth automatic transmission and Toyota’s trusted <strong data-start=424 data-end=448>4-wheel drive system</strong>, this RAV4 is built to handle everything from daily commuting to tough Canadian winters. Inside, you’ll find a clean and comfortable grey interior designed with practicality and everyday comfort in mind. Known for its durability and low cost of ownership, the RAV4 continues to be one of the smartest SUV choices on the market.</p><p data-start=778 data-end=830><strong data-start=778 data-end=830>This vehicle is fully certified and ready to go.</strong></p><h3 data-section-id=1exbsov data-start=832 data-end=847>Highlights:</h3><ul data-start=848 data-end=1062><li data-section-id=1ycoxnp data-start=848 data-end=869><strong data-start=850 data-end=869>Fully Certified</strong></li><li data-section-id=135y5ql data-start=870 data-end=885><strong data-start=872 data-end=885>One Owner</strong></li><li data-section-id=sotl9e data-start=886 data-end=904><strong data-start=888 data-end=904>Clean Carfax</strong></li><li data-section-id=ynoxf0 data-start=905 data-end=942><strong data-start=907 data-end=942>Ontario Vehicle – Locally Owned</strong></li><li data-section-id=m2qf19 data-start=943 data-end=968><strong data-start=945 data-end=968>4-Wheel Drive (AWD)</strong></li><li data-section-id=bbltur data-start=969 data-end=997><strong data-start=971 data-end=997>Automatic Transmission</strong></li><li data-section-id=1yeyi1p data-start=998 data-end=1029><strong data-start=1000 data-end=1029>Fuel-Efficient Gas Engine</strong></li><li data-section-id=1yz6mbo data-start=1030 data-end=1062><strong data-start=1032 data-end=1062>Spacious 4-Door SUV Design</strong></li></ul><p data-start=1064 data-end=1106>💰 <strong data-start=1067 data-end=1106>Priced at $11,888 + HST & Licensing</strong></p><p data-start=1108 data-end=1198 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Don’t miss out on this reliable, well-kept SUV that delivers both value and peace of mind.</p>

2010 Toyota RAV4

165,303 KM

Details Description Features

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Toyota RAV4

4WD*ONE OWNER*CLEAN CARFAX*

Watch This Vehicle
13978680

2010 Toyota RAV4

4WD*ONE OWNER*CLEAN CARFAX*

Location

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
165,303KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3BF4DV6AW047423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,303 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a dependable and versatile SUV? Take a look at this well-maintained 2010 Toyota RAV4, now available at Select Auto Centre Ltd. This sharp silver SUV is a one-owner, Ontario vehicle with a clean Carfax, locally owned and cared for. With 165,303 km, it’s a proven, reliable choice that’s ready for many more kilometres ahead.

Equipped with a smooth automatic transmission and Toyota’s trusted 4-wheel drive system, this RAV4 is built to handle everything from daily commuting to tough Canadian winters. Inside, you’ll find a clean and comfortable grey interior designed with practicality and everyday comfort in mind. Known for its durability and low cost of ownership, the RAV4 continues to be one of the smartest SUV choices on the market.

This vehicle is fully certified and ready to go.

Highlights:
  • Fully Certified
  • One Owner
  • Clean Carfax
  • Ontario Vehicle – Locally Owned
  • 4-Wheel Drive (AWD)
  • Automatic Transmission
  • Fuel-Efficient Gas Engine
  • Spacious 4-Door SUV Design

💰 Priced at $11,888 + HST & Licensing

Don’t miss out on this reliable, well-kept SUV that delivers both value and peace of mind.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
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416-841-XXXX

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416-841-7058

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$11,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

416-841-7058

2010 Toyota RAV4