2010 Toyota RAV4

115,681 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Maple C Cars

416-831-0578

2010 Toyota RAV4

2010 Toyota RAV4

BASE

2010 Toyota RAV4

BASE

Location

Maple C Cars

90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-831-0578

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $499

Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

115,681KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7421663
  VIN: 2T3ZF4DVXAW050002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,681 KM

Vehicle Description

4 cyl, auto, 4 doors, power windows, power door locks, tilt, cruise, cd, ac, key less, 2 keys and 4 remotes, remote starter, excellent condtion , drvies great, new car trade, from Toyota dealership

 

Maple C Cars Ltd

90 Winter ave, Scar, Ont, M1K 4M3, 416-831-0578

www.mapleccars.ca

info@mapleccars.ca

Member of Used Car Dealer Association since 2003

 

uncertified vehicles are not derivable, $499 extra for safety

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Maple C Cars

Maple C Cars

90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

