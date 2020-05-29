Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

416-997-0824

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Venza

2010 Toyota Venza

Navigation/Backup Camera /Sunroof /Strat Push/Safety included Price

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Venza

Navigation/Backup Camera /Sunroof /Strat Push/Safety included Price

Location

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

3406 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON M1M 1R2

416-997-0824

  1. 1592000633
  2. 1592000640
  3. 1592000637
  4. 1592000634
  5. 1592000634
  6. 1592000637
  7. 1592000634
  8. 1592000632
  9. 1592000631
  10. 1592000630
  11. 1592000632
  12. 1592000633
  13. 1592000631
  14. 1592000632
  15. 1592000633
  16. 1592000770
  17. 1592000771
  18. 1592000771
  19. 1592000769
  20. 1592000770
Contact Seller

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 174,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5120129
  • VIN: 4T3BK3BB0AU037453
Exterior Colour
Burgundy
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

2010 Toyota Venza.Automatic Navigation Push Start Backup Camera Sunroof Leather Seats Power Seats Heated Seats Panaromic Sunroof. Alloy Wheels.Blue Tooth Power Windows And Locks Key Less Entry AC . Power Trank . Very clean Vehicle No Accidents Clean Carfax. No Emil please. Call: 4169970824 . Zaki Auto3406 Kingston RdScarborough ONM1M 1R2
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

2010 Toyota Venza Na...
 174,000 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Tucson ...
 126,000 KM
$7,899 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Camry LE...
 225,000 KM
$6,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

3406 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON M1M 1R2

Call Dealer

416-997-XXXX

(click to show)

416-997-0824

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory