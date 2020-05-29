+ taxes & licensing
3406 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON M1M 1R2
416-997-0824
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
2010 Toyota Venza.Automatic Navigation Push Start Backup Camera Sunroof Leather Seats Power Seats Heated Seats Panaromic Sunroof. Alloy Wheels.Blue Tooth Power Windows And Locks Key Less Entry AC . Power Trank . Very clean Vehicle No Accidents Clean Carfax. No Emil please. Call: 4169970824 . Zaki Auto3406 Kingston RdScarborough ONM1M 1R2
