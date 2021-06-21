Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota Yaris

214,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

416-997-0824

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Yaris

2010 Toyota Yaris

2010 Yaris

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Yaris

2010 Yaris

Location

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

3406 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON M1M 1R2

416-997-0824

  1. 1628868905
  2. 1628868906
  3. 1628868906
  4. 1628868906
  5. 1628868906
  6. 1628868906
  7. 1628868906
  8. 1628868906
  9. 1628868906
  10. 1628868906
  11. 1628868974
  12. 1628868978
  13. 1628868977
  14. 1628868977
  15. 1628868978
  16. 1628868978
  17. 1628868978
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

214,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7490835
  • VIN: JTDBT4K32A1355942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Toyota Yaris . Automatic. Power windows and locks windows and Locks Key Less Entry Ice Cold AC Very Clean Vehicle. $3999 plus tax and licensing. No Emil please Call:4169970824 . Zaki Auto3406 Kingston RdScarborough ONM1M 1R2I 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

2016 Nissan Versa No...
 168,000 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Rogue 20...
 190,000 KM
$5,399 + tax & lic
2007 Lexus RX 350 RX...
 255,000 KM
$6,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

3406 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON M1M 1R2

Call Dealer

416-997-XXXX

(click to show)

416-997-0824

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory