2010 Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet
CABRIO|LEATHER|PWR TOP|ALLOYS
Certified
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 101,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3VWRW2AL5AM002140, CONVERTIBLE, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, Keyless Entry, Air Condition, Power Windows, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, White on Black Leather, ABS, 4 Wheel Disc, Radio/FM/AM, CD Player, Heated Seats, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING:
9.99% APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
