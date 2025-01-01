Menu
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3VWRW2AL5AM002140, CONVERTIBLE, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, Keyless Entry, Air Condition, Power Windows, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, White on Black Leather, ABS, 4 Wheel Disc, Radio/FM/AM, CD Player, Heated Seats, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

 

FINANCING:

 

9.99% APR  (Annual Percentage Rate)

OAC (On Approved Credit)

 

Our Price Includes:

 

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2.Administration Fee.

3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).

4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.

5.OMVIC Fee.

 

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

 

Trade-ins are welcome.

 

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

2010 Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet

101,000 KM

Details Description

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet

CABRIO|LEATHER|PWR TOP|ALLOYS

13063961

2010 Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet

CABRIO|LEATHER|PWR TOP|ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWRW2AL5AM002140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3VWRW2AL5AM002140, CONVERTIBLE, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, Keyless Entry, Air Condition, Power Windows, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, White on Black Leather, ABS, 4 Wheel Disc, Radio/FM/AM, CD Player, Heated Seats, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

 

FINANCING:

 

9.99% APR  (Annual Percentage Rate)

OAC (On Approved Credit)

 

Our Price Includes:

 

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2.Administration Fee.

3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).

4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.

5.OMVIC Fee.

 

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

 

Trade-ins are welcome.

 

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2010 Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet