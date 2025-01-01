Menu
*AS-IS SPECIAL*

*THE ENGINE NEEDS TO BE REPAIRED +$750*

Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.

Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 

Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!

We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like its our own!

2010 Volkswagen Golf

223,900 KM

$1,000

+ tax & licensing
2010 Volkswagen Golf

GTI |3dr|HB|DSG|

12058375

2010 Volkswagen Golf

GTI |3dr|HB|DSG|

Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

Sale

$1,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
223,900KM
VIN WVWFV7AJ6AW378057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 378057
  • Mileage 223,900 KM

Vehicle Description

*AS-IS SPECIAL*

*THE ENGINE NEEDS TO BE REPAIRED +$750*

Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.

Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 

Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!

We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!


Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Front/rear floor mats
Electric rear window defogger
Driver & front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Pwr windows w/pinch protection -inc: one touch auto up/down
Climatronic dual-zone climate control
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Sport Suspension
Electromechanical pwr assisted rack & pinion steering

Media / Nav / Comm

SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
Diversity antenna

Exterior

Pwr Heated Mirrors
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front fog lights
All-season tires
Heated windshield washer nozzles

Power Options

Pwr front vented

Safety

rear solid disc brakes
Driver/front passenger side airbags
Dual front airbags

Additional Features

Side Curtain Protection
Multifunction trip computer
Multifunction adjustable steering wheel w/paddle shifters
pass-through
2.0L turbocharged TSI I4 engine
6-speed DSG transmission
4-wheel anti-lock braking system ABS
60/40 split-folding rear seats w/centre armrest
Electronic brake-pressure distribution EBD
Electronic stabilization program ESP
Bi-xenon headlamps w/adaptive front light system AFS
2 12V aux pwr outlets

Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1
$1,000

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

2010 Volkswagen Golf